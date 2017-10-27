Manufacturer coupons can save you hundreds of dollars on medicine

People who suffer from chronic conditions, like asthma and severe allergies, find themselves shelling out tons of money each month for medicine they need. Before you pick up those prescriptions, there’s one thing you should be doing that could help you save.

Like many of us this time of year, Tiffany Cutt's allergies have been acting up. She refilled her inhaler prescription, which normally costs $25 with her insurance, but was floored when she got the message it was ready.

Tiffany explains, "I noticed this time around when I went to go get it, it says $84 that I owe, which kind of really shocked me, and not money that I have. I'm not sure why mine jumped so much, but I have to have this medication."

She immediately contacted her doctor, who suggested she visit Symbicort's website to see if manufacturer offered any kind of coupon for their product.

She continues, "And I looked. I found a prescription savings card. I just typed in my name, my email and then it popped up the savings card to print out."

She printed the card and took it to the Wegman's pharmacy to retrieve her prescription. She thought the card might bring her out of pocket costs back down to the $25 she was used to paying.

"It took it down to zero by using that card. That definitely made my day," Tiffany says with a smile.

According to Symbicort's website, she'll pay nothing for the next year's worth of inhalers.

This isn't the only manufacturer offering these kinds of savings. People who need life-saving epinephrine injections due to allergic reactions saw a huge price increase last year. Auvi-Q makes these injectors, and if you look on their website, they offer the Auvi-Q Affordability plan - commercially-insured patients will pay zero dollars when they get their product through the direct delivery service.

"Definitely research. If you think you can't afford something, always look it up. Ask your doctor, because you never know, because there could be extra savings for that prescription that could save you hundreds a year," Tiffany says.

Discounts can vary based on your type of health coverage or lack thereof. Here is a site that makes it easy to find all of the drug discounts currently available: https://www.rxpharmacycoupons.com/manufacturer-drug-coupons.html

