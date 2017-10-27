Texans owner under fire for comment on NFL demonstrations

VCU fell into an early hole and couldn't climb out, as Liberty downed the Rams, 85-69.More >>
Deep Run product and Puerto Rican native Georgia Pacheco-Ortiz says Thursday's exhibition game to benefit hurricane relief was an emotional experience. The Liberty sophomore guard still has a lot of family on the island.More >>
The ACC preseason basketball poll was released on Thursday, with Duke as the favorite to take home the league title in 2018.More >>
Hermitage and Manchester are a combined 17-1 on the season. The Panthers are going for their third 10-0 regular season in the last four years, while the Lancers are looking to top Herm for the first time in four tries.More >>
