Texans owner under fire for comment on NFL demonstrations

HOUSTON, TX (WWBT) -

Texans Owner Bob McNair is coming under fire for saying "we can't have the inmates running the prison" in reference to NFL player demonstrations.

He's since apologized, saying he used a figure of speech that was never meant to be taken literally, and that he would never characterize the players or league that way.

Several players considered a walk-out after the comments, and Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins did leave practice on Friday.

