Texans owner under fire for comment on NFL demonstrations

Texans Owner Bob McNair is coming under fire for saying "we can't have the inmates running the prison" in reference to NFL player demonstrations.

He's since apologized, saying he used a figure of speech that was never meant to be taken literally, and that he would never characterize the players or league that way.

Several players considered a walk-out after the comments, and Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins did leave practice on Friday.

