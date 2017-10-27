New Richmond cafe offers food, training and hope to community

Colonial Heights Police need your help to find a missing 91-year-old woman who has medical issues.More >>
The combo of a cold front, upper-level energy and tropical moisture will all come together for rapid storm development off the mid-Atlantic coast on Sunday and Sunday night.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car on Friday.More >>
Three students received minor injuries in a string of robberies at VCU early Friday.More >>
People who suffer from chronic conditions find themselves shelling out tons of money each month for medicine they need. There’s one thing you should be doing that could help you save.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
