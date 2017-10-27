Suspect in January homicide in city's southside arrested

A 22-year-old Richmond man faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in January homicide in the city's southside.

Police say William R. Morris shot and killed 21-year-old Mikequan Blakey on Jan. 29.

Blakey showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 10:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound and died several minutes later.

A report minutes earlier of random gunfire in the 1000 block of Forestview School Drive helped officers identify where Blakey was shot.

Morris was arrested last week by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force.

Blakey's death was originally classified as a "death investigation," but was changed to a homicide this week.

The Richmond Police Department is now investigation 55 homicides in 2017.

