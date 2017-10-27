Family finds body in car in Chesterfield neighborhood

The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car on Friday.

Police initially received a call for an illegally parked car in the 6500 block of Old Zion Hill Road. When police looked up the license plate number, they realized the car belonged someone at a nearby home.

When the family went to move the car, they found the body of a relative -- 28-year-old Chazerey Moseley -- slumped over in the front seat dead from a gunshot.

A neighbor says the car was there at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

Kelly Avellino is on the scene and will have more on the investigation on air and online.

