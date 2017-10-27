Chesterfield family in mourning after discovering loved one's body shot in car

The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car on Friday.

Relatives found the car in the 6500 block of Old Zion Hill Road. It was just a block away from where the victim, 28-year-old Chazerey Moseley, lived with his family.

PHOTO: Chazerey Moseley (Source: Facebook)

The car was parked unusually in front of a driveway, which prompted the late-morning call to Chesterfield police. An officer ran the license plate and matched the car's registration to a home nearby. The officer asked the family to move the car.

When the victim's sister and brother-in-law approach the vehicle, they encountered Moseley’s body, slumped behind the wheel. Family members called police and consoled each other, as detectives and K-9 police dogs combed the area.

"The mother was very distraught, very distraught,” said neighbor Vanessa Thomas, who has lived in the area for 20 years.

Relatives say Chazerey was a wonderful uncle and taking steps to better his life.

"A little unnerving. This is something that we're not usually accustomed to in this neighborhood,” continued Thomas.

A forensics team continued to collect evidence for hours, as neighbors were questioned if they had heard any gunfire or seen anything suspicious. Several neighbors tell NBC12 they noticed the car parked oddly, late Thursday.

This is Chesterfield's fifth homicide victim of the year. Last year, the county had 11 homicide victims in total.

Police say this homicide does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

