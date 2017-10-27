Family arrested after Spotsylvania baby born with addiction to heroin

Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.

"The concern was that the infant was born over a month prematurely and that they feared the infant was also born addicted to narcotics," the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that a baby had in fact been born inside a home off Adamson Lane.

Family members, however, would not cooperate with investigators.

"The majority of the detectives involved that night are parents, and we knew that our main concern over the 14 hours of working on this case was to find that baby,” said Captain Liz Scott.

Detectives determined that 23-year-old Georgia McClung, who was already wanted on a probation violation, was eluding law enforcement with the help of her mother Brenda McClung.

Brenda McClung, 55, was then located during a traffic stop near the home. In that stop, both of her sons - 26-year-old Brendt McClung and 35-year-old Michael McClung - were arrested and charged with possession of a narcotic.

During the traffic stop, detectives were able to get information that Georgia McClung and her baby were at another home in Stafford.

With assistance from the Stafford Sheriff's Office, the child was found and taken to a hospital. Georgia McClung was also found and arrested.

Authorities say the baby was showing signs of heroin withdrawal.

"There was tremors. The baby had no sucking capabilities. It was obviously born prematurely, but it was already under weight,” she added.

The infant is being treated for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome due to symptoms it had and the history of drug use Georgia McClung had during the pregnancy.

The full list of charges are:

Georgia McClung: Probation violation, child neglect and reckless disregard for life

Brenda McClung: Child Neglect and reckless disregard for life

Brendt McClung: Possession of schedule I narcotic

Michael McClung: Possession of schedule I narcotic

All four are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12