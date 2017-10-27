Family arrested after baby born addicted to drugs in home

Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.
Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man they say assaulted a Walmart worker.
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year's worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.
