Police search for man accused of assaulting Walmart worker

Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man they say assaulted a Walmart worker.

The man is accused of stealing from the Walmart on Iron Bridge Road on Oct. 25. When he was approached by the store's loss prevention officer, police say the man assaulted the worker.

He was last seen heading towards the apartments by Quite Pine Circle.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12