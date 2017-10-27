New Henrico school buses equipped with seat belts

Seat belts will be installed on 24 new school buses. (Source: Henrico Public Schools)

Two dozen new school buses in Henrico will be equipped with seat belts.

The school district is the first in the state to install seat belts, which will be voluntary for students to use.

The school system will begin using the new buses in November.

