Homeowner plans meeting to take on proposed 'Matoaca Megasite'

Chesterfield residents who are angry and confused over a proposal that could bring thousands of jobs are planning a neighborhood meeting on Saturday.

There are currently plans to build a new connector road from I-95 to the "Matoaca Megasite" that would go through several Chesterfield homes around Harrowgate, Branders Bridge, Bradley Bridge and Woodpecker Road.

"We don't want this! If it's so important for Chesterfield County, find a new place for it! We don't want it, we're tired of being the step-child," yelled one resident during a recent public meeting.

Chesterfield officials say they're listening to residents' concerns.

"Yes, yes absolutely ... the planning commission and the board of supervisors isn't going to treat us any different than a private developer," said Garrett Hart with Chesterfield County Economic Development Authority.

The homeowner who planned Saturday's meeting -- which is at 3 p.m. in the 15400 block of Harrowgate Road -- hopes the county will listen to more of the concerns and better explain how tax dollars are being sent.

Chesterfield says it plans to have more public meetings about the project in the future.

