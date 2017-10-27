Nursery school pleads for 4-way stop in The Fan

Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania have captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a missing woman has been found and reunited with her family.More >>
Chesterfield residents who are angry and confused over a proposal that could bring thousands of jobs are planning a neighborhood meeting on Saturday.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania have captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.More >>
