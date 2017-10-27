Nursery school pleads for 4-way stop in The Fan

There was a crash at the intersection on Thursday. (Source: Ms Babs' Nursery School/Facebook)

A nursery school in The Fan is leading a plea for a four-way stop sign just steps away from its front door.

On Thursday, a serious crash prompted Ms. Babs' Nursery School to make an even bigger push for changes at the corner of Grove and Stafford avenues.

"Our strollers as well as neighboring schools strollers are always on these corners, which makes us extremely cautious moving forward," the school posted on Facebook.

On online petition, which has hundreds of signatures since it was first launched a few years ago, says "the main concern lies with safety of children passing across Grove Avenue and the rate of speed cars are going at the blind spots of that intersection."

The school says it has contacts City Council about the need for stop signs as it hopes "to move forward with an all way stop soon."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12