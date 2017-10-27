Confederate general's name removed for 'Justice High'

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia school board has opted for "Justice High" as the new name for a high school that honored a Confederate general.

The Fairfax County school board voted back in July to rename J.E.B. Stuart High School in Falls Church. But it delayed choosing a new name to solicit input from families inside the school's attendance boundaries.

The community's top choice was to remove "J.E.B." and be known simply as "Stuart High." But in a 7-4 vote, the board opted for its own idea of Justice High.

The board considered and rejected two other names suggested by the community - Louis Mendez, a decorated World War II veteran and education advocate; and Thurgood Marshall, the civil rights lawyer who became a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Changing the name could cost as much as $900,000.

