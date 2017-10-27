Change grocery store habits to save money

If you find that you're spending too much money at grocery stores, it's time to change your habits.

Believe or not, coupons could be partially to blame. Often shoppers buy products they normally wouldn't buy or buy more of them than needed just to use the coupon. The best bet is to look at generic or store-brand options for a better and more consistent value.

And are you loyal to certain brands? You may be missing out on new and more competitive brands, as well as product improvements, if you don't mix things up every once in a while.

Also, check expiration dates. Stores often put products that expire soon toward the front, so check items in the back as well.

And have you noticed that many grocery stores are turning into mini food courts complete with salad bars and sandwich stations? Stores know that convenience sells.

Don't bust your budget by letting a grocery trip turn into a restaurant dining experience.

And never grocery shop when you are hungry. You'll buy more and choose items that aren't as healthy.

