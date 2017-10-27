Northam ahead by 7 points in new poll

Democrat Ralph Northam holds a 7-point lead over Republican Ed Gillespie in the latest Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University poll.
Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra has 3 percent of support from likely voters.
The survey has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.8 percent.
Polling in the past two weeks has varied greatly. Two days ago, a Hampton University Center for Public Policy poll showed Gillespie with an 8-point lead. In a Quinnipiac poll released on Oct. 18, Northam had a double-digit lead.
In other statewide races, the Wason Center poll has Democrat Justin Fairfax leading Republican state Sen. Jill Vogel by 3 points in the race for lieutenant governor. Incumbent Mark Herring, a Democrat, leads Republican John Adams by 5 points in the attorney general race.
