Northam ahead by 7 points in new poll

Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam are vying for Virginia's governor.

Democrat Ralph Northam holds a 7-point lead over Republican Ed Gillespie in the latest Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University poll.

Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra has 3 percent of support from likely voters.

The survey has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.8 percent.

Polling in the past two weeks has varied greatly. Two days ago, a Hampton University Center for Public Policy poll showed Gillespie with an 8-point lead. In a Quinnipiac poll released on Oct. 18, Northam had a double-digit lead.

In other statewide races, the Wason Center poll has Democrat Justin Fairfax leading Republican state Sen. Jill Vogel by 3 points in the race for lieutenant governor. Incumbent Mark Herring, a Democrat, leads Republican John Adams by 5 points in the attorney general race.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12