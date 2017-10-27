Post about Hopewell school fight is a hoax

If you see this post, it's a hoax. (Source: Facebook)

A Facebook post about a teacher fighting a student at Hopewell High School is a hoax.

"There is nothing true about this post," Hopewell Public Schools posted on Facebook. "It was generated using prank website, react365."

The website says its stories are "humorous news" and "fictional" and the content "should not be seriously taken or as a source of information."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12