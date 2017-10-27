Suspect arrested after robbery at VCU

VCU police issued an alert Friday morning after a robbery near the school's library and main dining hall.

The suspect was arrested just before 5 a.m., about an hour after the initial alert.

At 4:53 a.m., the VCU Alert website posted "Situation resolved. Resume normal activity."

There's currently no information on whether or not anyone was injured or what was stolen during the incident.

