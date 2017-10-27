3 VCU students injured in robberies; suspect arrested

Three students received minor injuries in a string of robberies at VCU early Friday.

VCU issued an alert shortly after 4 a.m. after a series of robberies on the Monroe Park Campus.

"The first incident took place on the 600 block of West Cary street," VCU posted on its alert website. "A student was approached by a suspect armed with a firearm who demanded property. The suspect fled with the property."

The second incident was at Shafer and Franklin streets.

"Two students were approached by a suspect with a firearm who demanded property," VCU said. "One student was struck with the weapon and sustained minor injuries."

The third incident was in the 900 block of Park Avenue.

"Two students were again approached by a suspect armed with a firearm who demanded property,' VCU said. " Both students were assaulted and sustained minor injuries."

The suspect was located and arrested at 4:22 a.m. in the 400 block of North Harrison Street.

VCU says "there is no ongoing risk or danger to the VCU and VCU Health communities."

The name of the suspect has not been released.

