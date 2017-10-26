Student brings weapon to Varina HS

Police are investigating after a School Resource Officer found that a student had brought a weapon to Varina High School on Thursday.

According to Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks, "The School Resource Officer and the administrative team were made aware that a weapon was brought onto campus by a student. They immediately worked to locate the student and the weapon, which was not used while on campus."

HCPS says they are "proud of the students who brought this to their attention to ensure the safety of the campus."

No word on what disciplinary action the student faces at this time.

