RESTAURANT REPORT: 23 violations at cafe, including mouse in trap, food container in trash can

A whopping 23 violations in one cafe. A health inspector noted problems like a mouse and even a "food container placed in a trash can while prepping."

It happened at Market Cafe at 10950 Nuckols Road in Glen Allen, so we went over. The manager remembered me from our visit about a health inspection three years ago.

"You again?" he said. "What do you need this time?"

I explained that we were there because the restaurant had five priority violations, six priority foundation, and twelve core violations on its last inspection.

"She's coming back out on Monday, and hopefully we'll be fine," manager Jay Quarles said, referring to the health inspector. "We just changed our ceiling tiles and did a corrective action. A lot of it we corrected while they were here."

The report also says the interior of the ice machine was heavily soiled, cheese was found with black mold on it, the kitchen and some equipment needed cleaning. We asked about those violations and about the mouse found in a trap.

"The mouse could have just gone in there before she came, which doesn't make it right, but it just is," Quarles said. "Plumbing issues, we had those corrected. We had some ceiling tiles, we changed all the ceiling ties."

The inspector noted in the report that eight violations were corrected during the inspection, and Quarles says everything is fixed now. We'll let you know how their follow-up inspection goes.

In Ashland, Riviera Maya at 525 S. Washington Highway had four priority violations, two priority foundation, and two core violations. The report says an employee failed to wash their hands before donning gloves, some foods weren't kept at proper temperatures, and the dish washing machine wasn't sanitizing the dishes.

All violations were corrected during the inspection, and they were told to have the dish washing machine repaired.

We gave our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award to Sisters Cafe at 606 Commerce Road in Richmond.

To which owner Jane Hicks smiled, "We're really happy, we work hard for it."

Sisters Cafe has aced three health inspections over the last year while serving up Southern-style breakfast and brunch.

"This is a small place with big flavor," said Hicks.

