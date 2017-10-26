Parents to speak out at Henrico school board meeting about racist video

The Henrico County School Board meets officially for the first time since that disturbing Short Pump Middle School locker room video was released.

Parents are going to make it a topic of discussion during the public comment section. The meeting is Thursday night at New Bridge Auditorium on Nine Mile Road.

Parents are having tough conversations with their children over the disturbing Short Pump Middle School locker room video - including David Parson, who has three children going to Henrico schools.

"He said, 'Dad, you see what's going on with kids at Short Pump?'" said Parson.

The video shows football players acting out inappropriate sexual behavior and making racists comments.

"So I look at the video, and I'm looking at the way he's acting," said Parson.

Parson then became silent with emotion.

"It's bigger than this. These kids grow up with this feeling in them, [that] they're not worth nothing because when stuff like this happens, people not doing nothing," said Parson.

The team is now forfeiting their entire season and there is even a criminal investigation. Parents like Parson says the issue of racism, bullying and harassment runs deep across the region.

"My son goes to Highland Springs," he said. "He plays football. He says every time they play a white school, he says he gets called the n-word. When he told me that, it was like normal for him, you know what I mean? That ain't supposed to be normal."

Former Goochland school superintendent Harold "Bud" Cothern says change is necessary.

"I believe there’s a growing culture of bullying and disrespect and racial animus that’s being displaying in our schools. And I think that’s a reflection of a lot of society," he said.

Cothern says the lack of supervision in the locker room is also disturbing. So how can the school system move forward?

"What we’re talking about is having a plan of action that is transparent to the community, so they know exactly what’s being done," he said.

Cothern said it's a very good thing that the school system held a community forum on Wednesday night to address the video. HCPS says disciplinary action is being taken, but that information cannot be released publicly.

Henrico Police say the investigation continues and so far no charges have been placed.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with time for public comment. NBC12 reporter Brent Solomon, who first broke this story, will be there and will have the latest at 11 p.m.

