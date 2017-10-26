Parents demand action from leaders after Short Pump racist video

The Henrico County School Board met officially for the first time since that disturbing Short Pump Middle School locker room video was released.

Parents made it a topic of discussion during the public comment section on Thursday night, at New Bridge Auditorium on Nine Mile Road.

"Pastor Cooper, you are the only African-American person on this board, and I have yet to hear you say anything," said Lorraine Wright to applause.

Following the racially-charged Short Pump locker room activity, the public wants assurance the school board is listening.

"I have not received a phone call from the school board asking how my son is doing," said Henrico NAACP President Frank Thornton, reading a letter from a parent whose son was shown pinned to the ground.

"We should not, in 2017, have our young future leaders be given this level of degradation. It's appalling at best," said another parent.

School leaders also heard a mouthful from current students in the district.

"You school board preach an anti-bullying campaign, but when black students are being bullied and sexually harassed, you do nothing," said Glen Allen High student Alana Durr.

"We haven't heard anything from them. We haven't heard a public apology," said Glen Allen High student Domonique Dowling.

"Because I've been bullied in your school district, falsely accused of a crime in your school district, sexually assaulted in your school district and threatened with jail time in your school district, I understand trauma," said Moody Middle School student Elijah Coles-Brown.

With all of the passionate concerns, NBC12 wanted to hear what the board president had to say. NBC12's Brent Solomon requested an interview through the district spokesman only to be told:

"Oh, she doesn't want to do it. No, I think she's going to pass tonight," said spokesperson Andy Jenks.

Meanwhile, parents are having tough conversations with their children over the disturbing Short Pump Middle School locker room video - including David Parson, who has three children going to Henrico schools.

"He said, 'Dad, you see what's going on with kids at Short Pump?'" said Parson.

The video shows football players acting out inappropriate sexual behavior and making racists comments.

"So I look at the video, and I'm looking at the way he's acting," said Parson.

Parson then became silent with emotion.

"It's bigger than this. These kids grow up with this feeling in them, [that] they're not worth nothing because when stuff like this happens, people not doing nothing," said Parson.

The team is now forfeiting their entire season and there is even a criminal investigation. Parents like Parson says the issue of racism, bullying and harassment runs deep across the region.

"My son goes to Highland Springs," he said. "He plays football. He says every time they play a white school, he says he gets called the n-word. When he told me that, it was like normal for him, you know what I mean? That ain't supposed to be normal."

Former Goochland school superintendent Harold "Bud" Cothern says change is necessary.

"I believe there’s a growing culture of bullying and disrespect and racial animus that’s being displaying in our schools. And I think that’s a reflection of a lot of society," he said.

Cothern says the lack of supervision in the locker room is also disturbing. So how can the school system move forward?

"What we’re talking about is having a plan of action that is transparent to the community, so they know exactly what’s being done," he said.

Cothern said it's a very good thing that the school system held a community forum on Wednesday night to address the video. HCPS says disciplinary action is being taken, but that information cannot be released publicly.

Henrico Police say the investigation continues and so far no charges have been placed.

