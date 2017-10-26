Police: Man wanted for stealing woman's underwear from laundromat

Richmond police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with stealing a pair of women's underwear back in August.More >>
A father of four called NBC12 after his bicycle flipped over potholes on a city street. He says he's out of work and unable to make rent. He is now getting evicted.More >>
Thousands Richmond Public Schools students will receive free vision care as a part of an initiative announced by Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Mayor Levar Stoney.More >>
Two children were tossed out of a building in Mosby Court on Wednesday night to save them from a fire next door.More >>
The Richmond Fire Department held a special grand re-opening ceremony for Fire Station 20 on Forest Hill Avenue.More >>
