Police: Man wanted for stealing woman's underwear from laundromat

Richmond police are asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected of stealing women’s underwear.

Timothy Lott, 54, was last seen Friday at the laundromat on Strawberry Street in the Fan.

"He likes to wait outside in his car to see an attractive woman, waits for her to do her laundry, and then takes her items,” said the owner, Al Bingenheimer.

Bingenheimer owns two laundromats in the Fan, and he says he’s seen the suspect pursuing around both locations.

"A customer told me she was missing clothing," said Bingenheimer.

He says he checked his security cameras as soon as he heard from the customer. He originally thought the man was confused and just trying to remember which machine he used.

Then he saw an incident that took place at the laundromat on Strawberry Street back in August. In the video, the suspect is seen stopping the washing machine mid-cycle - reaching into it, grabbing a pair of underwear and pocketing them while they're still wet.

"It’s creepy. It's weird," a customer said.

The video also shows him sneaking out the back door before he takes off in a blue sedan.

Bingenheimer says he’s surprised something like this happened, because there are so many security cameras in his laundromats.

"Maybe that's the thrill. Get in, and sneak out."

Anyone with any information about Lott's whereabouts is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Heather Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12