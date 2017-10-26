Police: Man wanted for stealing pair of women's underwear from laundromat

Richmond police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with stealing a pair of women's underwear back in August.

Officers say the individual, identified as Timothy Lott, 54, was last seen on Oct. 20 at a laundromat in the 300 block of Strawberry Street. After leaving the business, he visited several other laundromats in the Fan district, according to police.

Lott is wanted in connection with a theft that happened around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Police say he went to the same laundromat on Strawberry Street and took a pair of women's underwear while clothes were in the washer.

Officers say Lott left the building through the back door and drove away in a blue Saab sedan.

Anyone with any information about Lott's whereabouts is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Heather Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12