Wise Commonwealth's Attorney want to subpoena governor for gun rights

The Commonwealth's Attorney in Wise County wants the governor, lieutenant governor and the state secretary to testify in five separate lawsuits filed by convicted felons who want their gun rights restored.

A hearing is set for next week on whether subpoenas will be issued to all three.

Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp said McAuliffe and his administration have been vocal about the restoration of felon's rights. He argues their testimony is needed.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12