Missing Chesterfield woman found, reunited with family - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing Chesterfield woman found, reunited with family

Bobbie Jean James (Source: Chesterfield police) Bobbie Jean James (Source: Chesterfield police)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The Chesterfield Police Department says a missing woman has been found and reunited with her family. 

Bobbie Jean James, 64, had been missing since Wednesday and, at the time, was in need of medication. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly