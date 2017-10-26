Chesterfield police search for missing woman in need of medication

Chesterfield police are searching for a missing woman last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Bobbie Jean James, 64, of Chesterfield, was last seen leaving her home, located in the 20200 block of Sheffield Place, around 4 p.m. to take a walk.

Family members called police when James did not return home after several hours. She is in need of medication, according to family.

James is described as a black woman with brown eyes, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, and 150 pounds. According to police, she was last seen wearing brown pants, a black shirt with flowers, and a purple hooded jacket. She was also wearing a brown wig and may be missing her front teeth.

Anyone with any information about James' whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12