Father of four injured after riding over pothole; family going to be evicted

A father of four called NBC12 after his bicycle flipped over potholes on a city street. He says he's out of work and unable to make rent. He is now getting evicted.

Richard Poe said he was on his bike, riding down Overbrook Road when he struck a pothole. He was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. He had a fractured wrist, gashes to his head and face, and several other injuries.

Due to his injuries, he was unable to work for a month, which put him behind on his rent. Now, he and his family are going to get evicted on Friday.

Kelly Avellino is talking to Poe, city officials, and to attorneys to see what his legal options are. She will have the story on NBC12 News at 5.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12