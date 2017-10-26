Norfolk Ikea to break ground in November

Baby hears voice for the first time

Ikea announced it will break ground at its Norfolk site in November.

Construction for the 338,000 square foot building is expected to begin on Nov. 17 at the site on Northampton Boulevard, just off of Interstate 64. The groundbreaking was originally slated to this past spring, according to WAVY.

Norfolk's mayor, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and other officials will be present at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Ikea is expected to open in 2019.

