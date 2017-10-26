Norfolk Ikea to break ground in November - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Norfolk Ikea to break ground in November

By Megan Woo, Digital
NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) -

Ikea announced it will break ground at its Norfolk site in November. 

Construction for the 338,000 square foot building is expected to begin on Nov. 17 at the site on Northampton Boulevard, just off of Interstate 64. The groundbreaking was originally slated to this past spring, according to WAVY.

Norfolk's mayor, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and other officials will be present at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Ikea is expected to open in 2019.

