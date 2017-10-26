Watch NBC12 News: Antenna tips and reception troubleshooting

Those who wish to watch NBC12 News and other programming on their TV without having cable can tune in our digital signal for free by setting up an antenna to receive our over the air signal.

With a digital television set, you can set up an antenna, then go through television menu options to "antenna setup: Digital." The exact wording will differ based on the TV, so check your manual for your specific TV.

For those with an analog TV, an extra step is needed. A converter box can be purchased to convert the digital feed into an analog TV. Again, be sure the antenna has a strong signal, and go through the TV menu to check signal strength.

Fixing reception problems

First, you should:

Check your connections. Perform a channel scan. Adjust your antenna.

When adjusting your antenna, try using the signal strength meter found on your converter box or digital television.

The signal strength meter is usually found in the menu feature on the remote control. You can also refer to the owner's manual for the converter box or digital television for instructions on how to find and use the signal strength meter.

Once you adjust the signal strength and antenna, make sure you rescan your channels.

Click here for more information about fixing reception problems.

You can also view this helpful FCC guide on antennas and digital television.

It is also good to know what TV signals are available near your home and what direction the signals are coming from.

If you are still having problems receiving NBC12’s over the air signal please email our Technical team>>engineering@nbc12.com or use the Contact Us Page and select “Technology.”

For more ways to stay connected to NBC12 check out our How To Watch page.