Trump ups his endorsement of Gillespie for Virginia governor

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump is giving his strongest endorsement to date of Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia's closely watched race for governor.

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Trump said Gillespie would improve Virginia's economy, be "strong on crime" and "might even save our great statues/heritage."

Ed Gillespie will turn the really bad Virginia economy #'s around, and fast. Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2017

Ed Gillespie will be a great Governor of Virginia. His opponent doesn't even show up to meetings/work, and will be VERY weak on crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2017

Gov. Terry McAuliffe tweeted back at the president, saying "stop tweeting and get to work."

Virginia unemployment is 3.7%. National unemployment is 4.2%. Stop tweeting and get to work. https://t.co/8q31PZ7FCf — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 26, 2017

Speaking of not showing up, Ed Gillespie treats you like a communicable disease and you haven’t shown up for the most important race of ‘17 https://t.co/138uNh723B — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 26, 2017

Gillespie is a Washington insider who has largely kept the president at an arm's distance so far, fearful of alienating Virginia's moderate voters. When Trump endorsed Gillespie's campaign on Twitter earlier this month, Gillespie downplayed it as a nonevent.

But Gillespie has tried to excite Trump's supporters in Virginia with hard-edged attack ads that have accused Democratic opponent Ralph Northam of being "weak" on gang crime by immigrants living in the country illegally. Gillespie's also highlighted Northam's support for removing Virginia's numerous Confederate monuments.

A poll released on Wednesday by Hampton University Center for Public Policy shows Republican candidate Ed Gillespie ahead of Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

The poll questioned 750 voters who said they were likely to vote on election day. Forty-one percent said they would vote for Gillespie, while Northam has 33 percent. 27 percent were undecided.

The poll also showed that 34 percent believe the biggest issue for the governor will be the economy and creating jobs, followed by healthcare at 23 percent and education at 18 percent.

The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

