Retailer of last resort: Why 'renting to own' could be costly

The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.More >>
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.More >>
A joint investigation between our parent company, Raycom, and the financial website Nerdwallet found Virginians are paying a steep price when it comes to rent-to-own.More >>
A joint investigation between our parent company, Raycom, and the financial website Nerdwallet found Virginians are paying a steep price when it comes to rent-to-own.More >>
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and here is everything you need to know -- from polling places to what is on your ballot.More >>
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and here is everything you need to know -- from polling places to what is on your ballot.More >>
A father of four called NBC12 after his bicycle flipped over potholes on a city street. He says he's out of work and unable to make rent. He is now getting evicted.More >>
A father of four called NBC12 after his bicycle flipped over potholes on a city street. He says he's out of work and unable to make rent. He is now getting evicted.More >>
A joint investigation between our parent company, Raycom, and the financial website Nerdwallet found Virginians are paying a steep price when it comes to rent-to-own.More >>
A joint investigation between our parent company, Raycom, and the financial website Nerdwallet found Virginians are paying a steep price when it comes to rent-to-own.More >>
Instagram is used to share those memorable moments with your friends and family, but businesses are also using the social media site to recruit customers.More >>
Instagram is used to share those memorable moments with your friends and family, but businesses are also using the social media site to recruit customers.More >>
Hackers stole names, Social Security Numbers, birth dates and more. Experts say the safest bet is to assume your data was stolen - this breach was severe.More >>
Hackers stole names, Social Security Numbers, birth dates and more. Experts say the safest bet is to assume your data was stolen - this breach was severe.More >>
Only 21 percent of Americans say they plan to stop working at 65, according to a new survey.More >>
Only 21 percent of Americans say they plan to stop working at 65, according to a new survey.More >>
If your four-legged friend causes a problem, you may need a lawyer. Yes, some attorneys now specialize in pet protection.More >>
If your four-legged friend causes a problem, you may need a lawyer. Yes, some attorneys now specialize in pet protection.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.More >>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>