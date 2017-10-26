19-year-old charged with murder in connection to Henrico car wash death

Henrico police have arrested another suspect in connection with a man's death at a car wash.

Dwante Lamont Crawley, 19, of Richmond, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Officers were called to the Car Pool Car Wash in the 5500 block of West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, two people had been shot.

Kevin Barnes, 28, of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Tony Felton, 26, was arrested outside of Virginia, the Henrico Police Department said Wednesday. Details about his arrest have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

