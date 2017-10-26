ATM fees at a record high

New research from Bankrate shows that ATM fees shot up more than 55 percent in the past decade.More >>
New research from Bankrate shows that ATM fees shot up more than 55 percent in the past decade.More >>
A recent report shows that soft drinks from your favorite restaurant could be contaminated with fecal bacteria.More >>
A recent report shows that soft drinks from your favorite restaurant could be contaminated with fecal bacteria.More >>
There's a new warning out about the safety of kids' smartwatches, which are marketed as a way to help keep your kids safe.More >>
There's a new warning out about the safety of kids' smartwatches, which are marketed as a way to help keep your kids safe.More >>
Most people keep beauty products at room temperature, but experts say refrigerating certain things is a smart move.More >>
Most people keep beauty products at room temperature, but experts say refrigerating certain things is a smart move.More >>
Federal investigators say hackers are stealing student data to try to extort money from districts. The hackers are sending threatening text messages to some parents.More >>
Federal investigators say hackers are stealing student data to try to extort money from districts. The hackers are sending threatening text messages to some parents.More >>