Person rush to hospital after being hit by train in Henrico

A person was hit by a train Wednesday night on the track on Charles City Road in Henrico.

The person survived, but was sent to the VCU Medical Center. The person's exact condition is not known at this time.

A Henrico crash team was called out to the scene, which is near Richmond International Airport, around 9 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

