Screening changes take effect at RIC

A person was hit by a train Wednesday night on the track on Charles City Road in Henrico.More >>
A person was hit by a train Wednesday night on the track on Charles City Road in Henrico.More >>
Highland Springs Elementary School will close at 11:30 a.m. due to a water main break in front of the school. School officials say it is necessary to close the school so repairs can be made.More >>
Highland Springs Elementary School will close at 11:30 a.m. due to a water main break in front of the school. School officials say it is necessary to close the school so repairs can be made.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration will be asking travelers to remove all electronics larger than a cell phone, and place them in a bin with nothing on top of or below the electronic.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration will be asking travelers to remove all electronics larger than a cell phone, and place them in a bin with nothing on top of or below the electronic.More >>
Two children were tossed out of a building in Mosby Court on Wednesday night to save them from a fire next door.More >>
Two children were tossed out of a building in Mosby Court on Wednesday night to save them from a fire next door.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>