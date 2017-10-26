Screening changes take effect at RIC

For those of you that travel often, be aware that changes are coming to the screening procedures at Richmond International Airport.

Among the changes that go into effect Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration will be asking travelers to remove all electronics larger than a cell phone, and place them in a bin with nothing on top of or below the electronic.

By doing this, the TSA is able to get a clearer image of the electronic without any other items getting in the way. This change will help the TSA identify possibly dangerous passengers, and keep other travelers safe.

Additional changes and recommendations from the TSA:

Travelers are strongly encouraged to check in at least 90 minutes prior to departure. Some airlines recommend checking in two hours prior for domestic flights.

Once checked in, travelers should proceed directly to the security screening checkpoints.

40 minutes prior to departure, travelers should be at their departure gates, ready to board.

Click here to learn more about the procedures associated with TSA screening.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12