Police: College student forced girl to send nude photos

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Police have accused a North Carolina college student of forcing a 12-year-old Virginia girl to send him nude images and videos and threatening to send them to people she knew.

The Apex Police Department charged 18-year-old Royce Andrew Reddix on Oct. 13 with eight counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor and a count of exploitation. Reddix is on interim suspension from North Carolina A&T State University.

A search warrant said a report was filed with the Salem, Virginia, Police Department in July by the girl's parents. They said she had been forced to produce the images using an app and the suspect threatened to send them to people she knew unless she produced more. The suspect posed as a 12-year-old girl on the app.

