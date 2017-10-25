Virginia teacher indicted on federal child porn charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a former Virginia high school teacher on child pornography charges.

The indictment issued Wednesday charges 57-year-old Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone of Charlottesville with three counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Federal authorities filed a complaint against Wellbeloved Stone last month after he was arrested and charged in state court with 19 counts of producing child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Wellbeloved-Stone was suspended from his job as an environmental sciences teacher at Charlottesville High School after he was arrested by Charlottesville police in July.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.