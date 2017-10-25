PHOTO: Burglar breaks into Petersburg business

Petersburg Police need your help to identify the suspect after a commercial burglary on Sunday.

It happened at the Tread Setters on Puddle Dock Road, around 1:07 a.m. Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

