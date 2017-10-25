PHOTO: Burglar breaks into Petersburg business

Petersburg Police need your help to identify the suspect after a commercial burglary at the Tread Setters on Puddle Dock Road.More >>
Patients at John Randolph Hospital in Hopewell are being evacuated after a fire broke out on the second floor.More >>
A fire in Petersburg sent plumes of smoke into the air Tuesday morning.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man captured on video firing shots from a street corner in September.More >>
Fire crews were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m. Sunday and found fire coming from the second floor.More >>
