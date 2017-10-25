Infant 'dropped from window unharmed' during Mosby Court fire

Richmond Fire crews are working a fire in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Richmond's Mosby Court.

According to the fire department, an infant was reported trapped inside, but they say the infant was "dropped from a window unharmed."

Working Fire-1300 Block of Coalter St. Heavy Fire Showing B1 has the command — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) October 25, 2017

The fire has been knocked down. Units starting to clear. Initial reports of infant trapped. The infant was dropped from a window unharmed — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) October 25, 2017

