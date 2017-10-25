Infant 'dropped from window unharmed' during Mosby Court fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Infant 'dropped from window unharmed' during Mosby Court fire

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Fire crews are working a fire in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Richmond's Mosby Court.

According to the fire department, an infant was reported trapped inside, but they say the infant was "dropped from a window unharmed."

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information on air and on the NBC12 News app.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly