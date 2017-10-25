2 children tossed from building, escape safely during Mosby Court fire

Two children were tossed out of a building in Mosby Court on Wednesday night to save them from a fire next door.

Those young children are expected to be okay, but the family was shaken up by the ordeal.

The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. on the second floor of an eight-unit apartment complex in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. The fire department could not get ahold of the person who lives in the unit, but they did say the fire started because of something that was left on the kitchen stove. That unit suffered the most damage and is where the fire was contained.

As for the kids, they were tossed from the second floor of the next door building before firefighters arrived. The fire did not affect that building, but a door was kicked down in order to get the adults out. Four adults were evacuated.

Richmond Fire had everything under control around 7:11 p.m. The Red Cross will be working with any of the people that need to stay elsewhere.

