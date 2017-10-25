Henrico woman faces multiple forgery, larceny charges

A Henrico woman faces multiple forgery and larceny charges after an investigation found she was cashing fraudulent checks.

Righteous Unique Gaston, 19, allegedly did this at a business in the 9400 block of West Broad Street back in June.

Police say she deposited the checks into an account and took out cash.

She faces four counts of forgery, uttering, and two counts of grand larceny.

