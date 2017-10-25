Henrico commonwealth's attorney expresses concerns about Short Pump video

Parents and the community will join school leaders at Short Pump Middle to discuss the offensive video that police are now investigating.

It's a community forum where school leaders will speak publicly for the first time since we first reported the controversial video on Oct. 18.

Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor has issued a statement in response to a video at Short Pump Middle School.

Like many of you, I was appalled and disappointed by what I saw on that video. I wanted to ensure that the citizens know that, working with local law enforcement, an investigation is ongoing. If laws have been broken, then my office will respond appropriately. My responsibility is to keep citizens safe and secure in their homes, at work, in the community, and in schools. I want to assure the people of Henrico that I take this responsibility very seriously.

The community meeting gets underway at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Short Pump Middle School. The superintendent will join school staff members in the discussion, and we have been told Taylor will also be there because she too wants to hear what parents have to say.

