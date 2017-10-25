Community meeting leads to heated exchanges over racist Short Pump video

It was a heated discussion Wednesday night as the community packed Short Pump Middle School for a forum. Henrico Schools organized the community discussion after NBC12 first reported on the offensive video of football players in the locker room simulating sex over racist remarks.

"Some of you might not like it, but I’m going to tell the truth. If those children looked like me, this situation would’ve looked different,” an African-American speaker told the crowd as he referenced his own race.

It was a candid conversation. No issue off limits.

"I keep hearing it called an incident, an unfortunate event. It's not. It was a crime,” another parent chimed in.

Parents are upset over the offensive video that cost the Short Pump Middle School football team to forfeit the rest of the season.

"To see this conflict and poor behavior unfold in one of our schools is really heartbreaking. The kind of behavior portrayed in the video will not be tolerated in our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick Kinlaw.

One parent questioned why cellphone cameras are allowed on school grounds.

"I agree with you, the phones should not be allowed in school, but if it wasn't for a phone, nobody would have known this happened,” said Tamsin Smith.

"My child saw a video of her fellow classmates being humiliated, degraded by other students who simulated a rape act. This wasn't a little small thing,” one of the parents added.

The mother of a football player addressed the crowd, claiming the Snapchat video that aired on television doesn't tell the whole story.

"We feel [the video that aired] has vilified and sacrificed an entire group of children and a community in exchange for national headlines…The boy on the ground in that locker room that you see in the video, he played on the team. He continued to practice. There was no mention of those activities,” the mother said meeting rumblings of disapproval from the crowd.

"With all due respect…your child is not a victim here. The real victims are the kids who were assaulted…These children did not commit these acts in vacuum as previously mentioned. They learned it somewhere…Look introspectively and ask yourself what are you showing your kids at home? What are you teaching them?” another parent responded.

The school’s Principal says he's changed the locker room policy so that students aren’t left unattended. Now instead of heading straight to the locker room, athletes will wait in the cafeteria until a coach arrives to escort them.

"Henrico is supposed to be great," said Frank Thornton with the NAACP. "How can you have a billion-dollar government with all the great resources, over 25,000 businesses, and we're dealing with foolishness like this that happened in that locker room?"

The Henrico School Board meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor issued a statement in response to the video at Short Pump Middle School.

Like many of you, I was appalled and disappointed by what I saw on that video. I wanted to ensure that the citizens know that, working with local law enforcement, an investigation is ongoing. If laws have been broken, then my office will respond appropriately. My responsibility is to keep citizens safe and secure in their homes, at work, in the community, and in schools. I want to assure the people of Henrico that I take this responsibility very seriously.

