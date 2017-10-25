Gillespie ahead of Northam in Hampton University Poll

The election for Virginia's governor, which has garnered national attention, will be held in less than two weeks. A new poll shows Republican candidate Ed Gillespie ahead of Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

The poll, released by the Hampton University Center for Public Policy (CPP), shows Gillespie ahead of Northam by eight percentage points.

The poll questioned 750 voters who said they were likely to vote on election day. 41 percent said they would vote for Gillespie, while Northam has 33 percent. 27 percent were undecided.

The poll also showed that 34 percent believe the biggest issue for the governor will be the economy and creating jobs, followed by healthcare at 23 percent and education at 18 percent.

