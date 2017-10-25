Henrico police arrest man in attempted carjacking

Henrico police have arrested a man in connection with an attempted carjacking.

The victim told police he was approached by two black men while he was sitting in his car. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's car and personal property, according to officers.

After a brief struggle, the victim drove away, and the suspects ran from the scene.

This happened in the 200 block of Thor Drive on Oct. 7.

Investigators identified Steven Totten Jr. as one of the suspects. He was charged with two counts of carjacking and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

