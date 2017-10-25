Richmond Fire Dept. holds grand rep-opening for fire station

The Richmond Fire Department held a special grand re-opening ceremony for Fire Station 20 on Forest Hill Avenue.

The building is more than 75 years old and just had more than $1 million in upgrades done, which includes a new fitness area, fire alarm, and a separate area that will store used fire gear.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was even there today to help celebrate.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12