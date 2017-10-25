Henrico police make bust in 'complex' investigation

Henrico police have multiple suspects in custody outside of the Sam’s Club at White Oak.

Police say when they approached the suspects, they ran, and officers chased them down and arrested them. Officers can’t say specifically what the suspects were being investigated for, but there were several large boxes of Marlboro cigarettes stacked near the Sam’s Club, near where two adult males were being held in handcuffs.

Henrico police says this is a “complex investigation,” and they can’t say specifically what all is involved because it could compromise other parts of this larger investigation.

