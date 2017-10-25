Henrico police arrest five people in cigarette trafficking investigation

Henrico police have identified the suspects in connection with a suspicious situation outside of the Sam's Club at White Oak.

Ayman Mansour Aythh, Ebrahim Saif Asaidi, Usama Ahmed Alhadaee, Luai Fahd Al Awdi, and Walleed Nodraddin Almuwallad were all charged with one count each of possession of cigarettes with intent to distribute, fraudulent purchase of cigarettes, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

On Wednesday, police responded to a call for a suspicious situation in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they found five people who were involved in purchasing several large boxes of Marlboro cigarettes.

Henrico police says this is a “complex investigation,” and they can’t say specifically what all is involved because it could compromise other parts of this larger investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12