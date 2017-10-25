Sexual assault victim: 'It's not their fault what happened to them'

Elijah Coles-Brown, an eighth-grader at Moody Middle School, can relate all too well to what happened to the black students in a locker room where young football players were pinned to the ground. (Source: NBC12)

"If it weren't for it being posted on social media, this would go right under the bus; this would go unnoticed."

Elijah Coles-Brown, an eighth-grader at Moody Middle School, can relate all too well to what happened to the black students in a locker room where young football players were pinned to the ground with other players on top, simulating sexual assault over racist language.

"It's gonna take a lot to get through this, but I want them to know that it's not their fault what happened to them," said Coles-Brown.

Two years ago, Coles-Brown - now 13 years old - was the victim of an alleged sexual assault by a 14-year-old on his school bus. NBC12 interviewed Brown back then about what happened.

"Then he started touching my hair and smelling my hair and said it gives him a b****," Coles-Brown said. "Then he started doing this to my neck in like a sexual manner, and it hurt my neck and gave me a rash for like a day or two."

So when Coles-Brown heard about what happened at Short Pump Middle School, it struck a chord with him.

"It's not their fault that these boys thought that it was funny, thought that it was cute, thought that it was okay to be able to sexually assault them,” Coles-Brown said.

The teen accused in Coles-Brown's case was suspended and then allowed to return to school. But it left a part of him broken, and he believes it’s the same for the black players in the video.

"When I was sexually assaulted, I was traumatized, and I can assure that these boys being sexually assaulted and called racial slurs were traumatized," Coles-Brown said. "And I pray that they can get the help that they need to be able to address and talk about the situation that's happening with them."

Coles-Brown recently returned from a "Being Fearless" Conference in New York where he was featured in a documentary for overcoming not only this incident but bullying that happened previously.

